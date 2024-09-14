Portland State cancels football game due to whooping cough outbreak

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 5:55 pm

PORTLAND, OR (ESPN) — Portland State has canceled its Week 3 meeting with South Dakota because of an outbreak of whooping cough within the football program, the Vikings announced Saturday afternoon.

Portland State (0-2) was set to host South Dakota (1-1) on Saturday following losses to Washington State and Weber State to open the 2024 season. A statement released by the program noted that no players within the program are seriously ill at this time.

Portland State is scheduled to visit Boise State in Week 4. The Broncos are off in Week 3, and the school released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of Portland State’s decision to cancel their game against South Dakota due to health and safety protocols,” Boise State said. “We are in communication with Portland State’s administration and will remain so as we continue to monitor the situation as it pertains to next Saturday’s game. Our utmost priority and concern are for the health and safety of anyone involved.”

South Dakota will face Drake at home next Saturday. Information on ticketing and refunds for Saturday’s canceled game will be announced at a later date, according to Portland State.

