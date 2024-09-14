No. 17 Michigan beats Arkansas State 28-18, overcoming three interceptions

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 5:45 pm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan looks like it has a problem at quarterback.

Kalel Mullings ran for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns to help the 17th-ranked Wolverines overcome Davis Warren’s three interceptions in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-1) could not pull away from a Sun Belt Conference team they were expected to rout at least in part because Warren threw an interception in each of the first three quarters.

“Put the ball in harm’s way too many times and we made a change,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

Alex Orji replaced Warren and took advantage, throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hogan Hansen to give the Wolverines a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“He played well,” Moore said.

Warren was 11 of 14 for 122 yards, mostly relegated to completing short passes when he wasn’t throwing to defensive players.

“Not great stuff to put on film,” Moore said.

Running was much more effective than throwing for the defending national champions.

Michigan scored three times on the ground after entering the game without a rushing touchdown in two games, including last week’s loss to then-No. 3 Texas that ended a 28-game regular-season winning streak and a 23-game stretch of success at home.

“They controlled the football,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said. “It took us 10 possessions to force a three-and-out.”

The Red Wolves (2-1) scored two late touchdowns and missed opportunities earlier in the game to make it even closer.

“We did a great job of taking the ball away defensively, but we had zero to show for it offensively,” Jones said.

Arkansas State trailed by just four points for most of the second quarter after Clune Van Andel made a 27-yard kick, but he hit the right and left upright on two other field-goal attempts in the first half.

Jaylen Raynor had a chance cut into the Wolverines’ 18-point lead at their 20, but his lofted pass into the end zone was picked off by Makari Paige late in the third quarter.

Raynor was 19 of 33 passes for 140 yards with an interception before Jones put Timmy McClain in midway through the fourth quarter.

McClain threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Reginald Harden with 5:38 left and threw a short pass to the speedy receiver, who scored on a 22-yard reception with eight seconds left.

“We only had two explosive plays, and those were at the end of the game,” Jones said.

Banged up

Preseason All-American tight end Colston Loveland had three receptions for 30 yards before leaving the field with an injury in the third quarter, and Moore said after the game that he did not have an update on his condition.

The takeaway

Arkansas State converted three third downs on the opening drive and with a chance to continue the momentum with a fourth-and-1 at the Michigan 25, Jones chose to have Van Andel kick and he hit the right upright.

“I wanted the points,” said Jones, a former Tennessee coach.

Michigan went with Warren to start the season after he beat out Orji for the job entering the season, but Warren hasn’t done much to keep it. Orji is limited as a passer, but his ability to run gives the offensively challenged team another way to move the ball. He ran the ball three times for 27 yards and was 2 of 4 passing for 12 yards with a score.

Who will start under center next week?

“We’ll figure that out in practice,” Moore said.

Poll implications

Michigan may fall again in the AP Top 25 after another lackluster performance. It started the season at No. 9, dropped a spot after beating Fresno State and plummeted 7 more after losing to the Longhorns.

Touching tributes

Michigan asked fans before the game to have a moment of silence before the game for actor James Earl Jones, a Michigan alum who died Monday, and to cheer to celebrate Greg Harden, a Michigan graduate who died Thursday.

Up next

Arkansas State faces a second straight ranked team, traveling to play No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday.

Michigan plays its Big Ten opener against No. 11 Southern California on Saturday.

