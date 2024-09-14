UPDATE: 30-year-old missing Longview man found

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 5:11 pm

UPDATE: On Saturday, the Longview Police Department said that Jerry Randolph has been found.

LONGVIEW – A 30-year-old man was reported missing from Longview on Thursday. Police said that Jerry Randolph was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday night on Independence Drive and Patriot Circle, wearing a multicolored graphic t-shirt, jeans and brown hiking boots. Randolph is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Longview PD at 903-237-1199.

