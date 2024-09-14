Ravens CB Nate Wiggins involved in car crash, out vs. Raiders

ByJAMISON HENSLEY

September 13, 2024, 1:39 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins won’t play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being involved in a car crash Wednesday.

“He’s healthy. He’s fine,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “He’s just not going to be able to play.”

Harbaugh later added, “It doesn’t seem real serious.”

Wiggins, a rookie cornerback, is the fourth Ravens player to be involved in a car crash this summer. The others were tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and inside linebacker Josh Ross.

Baltimore added Wiggins to the injury report Thursday with a neck injury. He did not practice Thursday or Friday.

The 30th overall pick in this year’s draft, Wiggins made two tackles as a backup in the season opener at the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 17 snaps on defense.

It’s unknown whether Wiggins will be sidelined beyond Week 2.

“If you want to be honest, the doctors don’t know, and they’re the doctors,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see.”

