Police arrest Gilmer man in Longview murder

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 5:30 am

LONGVIEW — A Gilmer man has been arrested following a fatal Friday morning shooting in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police said at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on McCann Road, near Barksdale Federal Credit Union . When officers arrived, they reportedly found 20-year-old Dequalin Vaughn of Longview with a gunshot wound. Vaughn was taken to a hospital where he later died.

During their investigation, LPD detectives identified the suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. Hill Jr. was found in Gilmer and booked into the Upshur County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, deadly conduct and murder. He was also wanted on felony charges from a case in Marshall.

