Stroud, Texans look to build on strong offensive performance against Bears

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 3:04 am

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had the most yards rushing in the NFL with 213 in a Week 1 win over Indianapolis and their 417 total yards ranked second.

Not bad, the Texans say, but they’re certain they can do much more as they prepare for this week’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of room to grow as an offense,” running back Joe Mixon said. “What we did Sunday, that was just scratching the surface.”

Added quarterback C.J. Stroud: “I definitely think that we barely showed what we’ve got.”

What they have this year is a powerful running game, led by former Bengals star Mixon, that has bolstered an offense run by Stroud and which added star receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason.

Mixon had a career-high 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown in his Houston debut to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Early indications are that he will give the Texans a steady presence at running back after years of struggles at the position.

Coach DeMeco Ryans gave Mixon and the running game credit for carrying the team Sunday.

“The most important factor of our success on Sunday obviously was running the football,” Ryans said. “Being able to control the game, that was the biggest thing for us. We haven’t had that in a while. So, for us to be able to do that, you see how the game flows much better for us when we’re able to line up and run the football.”

For the Bears, the best way to describe their offensive performance in the opener against Tennessee would be forgettable. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams completed just 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards and Chicago did not score a touchdown on offense. But the Bears rallied from a 17-point deficit for the win thanks to a touchdown on defense and a special teams score.

There’s a lot of things Williams would like to do better, but he’s encouraged that the team still managed to get a win despite his struggles. He’s the first No. 1 pick to win his first start since David Carr helped Houston to a victory over Dallas in the first game in franchise history in 2002.

“You woke up and realize that you won your first game in the NFL regardless of how you felt of your performance,” Williams said. “We won our first game and felt super excited. Felt super excited about not necessarily how I actually performed, but like I said being able to come out with that win and being able to help lead these guys to that win. Feels good, really excited. It builds confidence when you can come out and do that.”

Catching on

Williams could be down two key wide receivers. Rookie Rome Odunze (knee) and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen (heel) are game-time decisions.

Odunze practiced Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous two days, while Allen did not practice this week.

The Bears were at least breathing a little easier this week after an MRI on Odunze’s knee showed no major structural damage. Drafted ninth overall, he sprained an MCL blocking late in the Tennessee game and hopped off the field on the next play.

Allen, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, has been dealing with a heel issue for a few weeks.

Allen and Odunze were two of the biggest additions behind Williams in an offseason overhaul to the offense. With DJ Moore in his second season in Chicago, the Bears might have one of the deepest wide receiver groups.

The injuries could mean Tyler Scott — a healthy inactive last week — starts.

“You’re looking for an opportunity, a crack in the door,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “Because it’s a strong receiving group that we feel that we have this year, and again, we still have to prove it. But I would say that opportunity, when that door opens … you take your opportunity and run with it.”

Stroud and Diggs

Stroud didn’t waste any time getting things going with Diggs in their first game together last week after his blockbuster trade from Buffalo. Stroud threw two touchdown passes against the Colts and both were to Diggs.

The quarterback believes the time they spent together in the offseason has helped them mesh quickly.

“Just a lot of work away from the spotlight,” Stroud said. “Him coming to LA, me going to Paris to see him and throw out there. Just really all the times where nobody sees. So, that’s where that work, you see it pay off.”

Diggs joined Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Allen Lazard of the New York Jets as the only players to have two TD receptions last week.

Stevenson’s start

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is off to a good start after finishing last season on a strong note.

The second-year pro was NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three games going back to last season, after returning an interception 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee and his first career score.

Stevenson also took those honors for his performance in Week 17 last year, when he had two interceptions in a win over Atlanta. And with Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson at the other cornerback spot, quarterbacks will have a tough time finding openings.

“This defense is just looking at me to be the guy that I am in practice,” Stevenson said. “Make the plays that come to me, catch the balls that come to me and be able to make sure that I can funnel everything back into this defense because I ain’t no weak link just because there’s an All-Pro corner over there.”

