Authorities issue Amber alert for 6-year-old boy

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 11:15 pm

INGRAM — An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy who is missing after last being seen Thursday just before noon in Ingram. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 6-year-old Kameron Parrish. Kameron is described as being 4’8″, 55 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a two-tone grey t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue jeans, and dark shoes. Authorities believe the child “to be in grave or immediate danger.”

Kameron was last seen with 32-year-old Talaya Graham, authorities said. Talaya was described as being 5’3″, 175 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. Officials are also also searching for 39-year-old Joseph Graham in connection with the abduction of the child. Joseph was described as a 5’5″, 175 lbs white man with brown hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement said he has a neck tattoo on left side, name in black and outlined in green.

Authorities said Graham is believed to be driving a Silver 2014 Nissan Versa with Texas license plate number TLS5425. She was also last seen in Ingram. Ingram is in Kerr County, 72 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert can contact the Ingram Police Department at 830-367-2636. You can see more pictures in regards to this from our news partner KETK, at this link.

