(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden weighed in Friday on unsubstantiated claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are abducting and eating cats and dogs, saying the narrative is "simply wrong" and has "no place in America."

"This has to stop, what he's doing. It has to stop," he added, referring to former President Donald Trump.

Throughout this past week, former President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to double down on the unsubstantiated narrative that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the president's message condemning attacks on Haitian migrant communities in Springfield, Ohio, during a press briefing Friday.

"It is extremely sad and concerning, that a community is facing this type of danger and vitriol, and as the president said today, I think very forcefully, this needs to stop. And there is absolutely no place - absolutely no place, in this country, you know, certainly in our political discourse for this type of vitriolic, smearing hateful language," she said, emphasizing the danger of "hateful conspiracy theories."

Jean-Pierre, who herself is Haitian-American, said that she takes it personally when "any community, any vulnerable community is attacked, not just not just a community that I belong to," when asked by reporters.

She also noted that the federal government has been working with Springfield officials since the spring, with "one-stop clinics" available to migrant communities to help, which she said have served more than 37,000 people.

"We've delivered resources to Ohio as well to cities, states and nonprofits across the country. Since the spring, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has been directly engaged with the city of Springfield and local officials to make sure they have the support they need. And we want to do more. We would like to do more. That's why we did the bipartisan proposal, with the Senate early - at the end of last year - obviously early into this year. And it was stopped," Jean-Pierre said.

But in order to help more, Jean-Pierre said, "we need more funding, we need more." She repeatedly laid blame on Congressional Republicans, who she said is at fault for spiking the bipartisan border legislation that would have provided funding for places like Springfield.

"It was stopped because the former president said that bill, that particular proposal would hurt him and help Joe Biden. And so, Republicans in Congress stopped that. It would have given more resources to cities like Springfield, Ohio. But I don't want to miss the point here that the administration has indeed provided more than $1.3 billion in grant funding to jurisdiction[s] around the country to help with the influx and what they're dealing with. We want to do more, but we've been blocked in doing so," she said.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre called the claims towards Haitian immigrants a "very bizarre and very hateful smear" that the "police department has debunked."

She also noted that Haitian communities are fearful, keeping children home from school and facing threats to their property.

"So many Americans like Karine, as she pointed out a proud Haitian-American, a community that's under attack in our country right now. It's simply wrong. There's no place in America," Biden said.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told ABC News on Friday that such rumors are "factually not true" and promised that "your pets are safe in Springfield."

The city of Springfield previously told ABC News in a statement that "there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

ABC News' Emily Chang and Armando Garcia contributed to this report.

