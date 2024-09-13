Longview police need information after two are shot Thursday night

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 3:26 pm

LONGVIEW – Two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night and the Longview Police Department are investigating. According to our news partner KETK, LPD responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the Misty Glen Court area. Officers said they found one female victim and one male victim had non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Longview Police Department said this is an open investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the police department at 903-237-1110.

