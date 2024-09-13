Trinity Police chief suspended

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 2:53 pm

TRINITY – Daniel Kee, the chief of police for Trinity Police Department, has been suspended, according to a Trinity County Commissioner and our news partners at KETK, after allegations emerged that he may have sexually harassed officers and set up an illegal quota system.

These allegations came to light after Kee was reported to the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, by a Trinity PD officer, for allegedly starting an illegal traffic stop quota system and engaging in sexual harassment.

Kee’s alleged conduct was first reported to state officials by Trinity PD officer Brittany Davis, according to a statement from her legal representation at Hightower, Franklin and James, a Nacogdoches law firm.

Hightower, Franklin and James issued the following statement to KETK on Friday:

“Hightower, Franklin, & James has been retained to represent Trinity Police Department Officer Brittany Davis. Officer Davis courageously reported to the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement agencies that Police Chief Daniel Kee had engaged in illegal activities by implementing an illegal quota system for traffic stops and was engaging in sexual harassment. After Officer Davis’s report, other officers have now come forward with similar complaints against Chief Kee, as well as other allegations of misconduct by the Chief. While the City suspended Chief Kee, others within the Department and at the City have since retaliated against Officer Davis for daring to speak-up about Chief Kee’s illegal acts. The retaliation against Officer Davis is as blatant as it is shameful. Unfortunately, such retaliation is far too common in the law enforcement community. Indeed, in June 2022, a jury in Lufkin rendered a $1.5 million verdict in favor of 3 Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers after DPS retaliated against them for reporting an illegal quota system similar to the one implemented by Chief Kee. Our firm had the privilege of representing those 3 brave Troopers. Hightower, Franklin, & James intends to vigorously protect Officer Davis and her family. We look forward to holding Chief Kee and the City accountable for their illegal conduct and misdeeds.”

Hightower, Franklin and James

Kee’s suspension as chief of police was confirmed by Trinity County Commissioner for Pct. 3, Neal Smith. Smith offered no other comment on the case as it’s a city matter.

Trinity city officials and the Trinity Police Department have been contacted for comment.

