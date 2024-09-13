Today is Friday September 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Spooky season returns: Shudder releases new Season of Screams lineup

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 2:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Shudder

Shudder, the streaming service for fans of horror movies, has released its lineup for this year's Season of Screams, a "three-month celebration of the best in horror."

This year will bring back its popular Yule log take — the hourlong lit pumpkin known as the Ghoul Log — as well as the Halloween Hotline, for those in need of horror movie recommendations, manned by the network's head of programming, Samuel Zimmerman.

Each weekend also boasts exclusive horror movie premieres. The action kicks off Friday the 13th — naturally — with the flicks In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom.

Sept. 20 starts "zombie weekend," with the movies The Sadness and Undead. Director Damian McCarthy is celebrated as a "modern master" with his offerings Oddity and Caveat on the weekend of Sept. 27.

Oct. 4 celebrates the "found footage" subgenre with V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC; Oct. 11 is dedicated to "horrifying households" with Daddy's Head and Metamorphisis; the weekend of Oct. 18 is dubbed "shocking scourges" with the movies MadS and Virus: 32; Oct. 30 — or Devil's Night, as it's known, will screen Late Night with the Devil. 

Of course, Halloween will screen on Halloween night, and the Day of the Dead — Nov. 1 — will see Shudder celebrate with the Day of the Dead collection.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC