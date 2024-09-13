Today is Friday September 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Boar’s Head to indefinitely close plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 12:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(JARRATT, Va.) -- The Boar's Head plant in Virginia at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak is indefinitely closing, the company announced on Friday.

Boar's Head also said it has decided to permanently discontinue the sale of liverwurst, the deli meat tied to the multistate outbreak.

"We regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product," Boar's Head said in a press release on Friday. "We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC