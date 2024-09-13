Today is Friday September 13, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 11:03 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
My Brilliant Friend: The fourth and final season of the coming-of-age drama series is available to watch.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is catching feelings and flights – all the way to Rome! Part two of season 4 is now streaming.

Uglies: Based on the popular young adult book series, Joey King stars in this new movie.

Hulu
The Old Man: Jeff Bridges is back and better than ever in season 2 of the drama series.

How to Die Alone: An airport employee survives an accidental brush with death in the feel-good comedy series.

Starz
Three Women: The New York Times bestselling book is now a limited series, and you can watch the premiere episode now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

