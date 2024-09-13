Today is Friday September 13, 2024
Two men charged in Banksy artwork theft from London gallery, police say

A Banksy painting, Girl With Balloon, on display at the Grove Gallery in London after it was stolen, then recovered and returned to the gallery. -- (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Two men were charged with burglary after a Banksy artwork was stolen from a London gallery, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Police said the artwork, "Girl with Balloon," was taken from a gallery on New Cavendish Street in London at about 11 p.m. on Sunday. The piece was later returned to the gallery, police said, adding that it appeared to have been the only item taken in Sunday's burglary.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged with non-residential burglary, the Met said. The pair appeared Thursday in Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. They're scheduled to next appear in Kingston Crown Court on Oct. 9.

The Met's Flying Squad, which deals with robberies, led the investigation.

