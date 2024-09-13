Hit-and-run suspect drives onto Colorado’s Folsom Field

ByADAM RITTENBERG

September 12, 2024, 11:39 PM

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Thursday night after driving his truck onto the playing field at Colorado’s Folsom Field.

Police in Boulder said they received a call reporting multiple hit-and-run crashes involving the same blue pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, about 1.5 miles away from the stadium. The driver of the truck struck several trees and a car as he fled, and nearly struck a witness at the scene.

Both Boulder police and university police tried to stop the driver before he rammed into a gate to Folsom Field, stopping the truck near the 40-yard line, along the visitors sideline. After negotiating with police, the driver got out of the truck and surrendered.

Boulder police identified the suspect as Karl E. Haglund, 48, from Massachusetts. He will be booked in Boulder County Jail on several charges, including three counts of leaving a scene of a crash after damage, criminal attempt vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving without insurance and trespassing.

No one on campus was injured during the incident, a university spokesman told ESPN.

Colorado’s football team visits Colorado State on Saturday before returning to Folsom Field on Sept. 21 to face Baylor.

