Three injured in Highway 69 crash causing diesel spill

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2024 at 4:51 am

LINDALE — US 69 in Lindale has reopened following an early morning wreck involving an 18-wheeler, tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons and a white pickup truck. According to our news partner KETK, the wreck occurred at around 6:30 a.m. causing nearly 5,000 gallons to be spilled. The driver and passenger of the white pickup truck were extracted.

“It was noted that this extrication was an extremely difficult one due to the nature of how the vehicles collided. Both occupants were extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital,” the Lindale Fire Department said.

Officials said the investigation continues as officials gather surveillance video to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The police department said the driver of the tanker truck and the driver and passenger of the white pickup truck were taken to a local hospital, however at this time officials do not know their conditions.

Officials said Lone Star Hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean up the diesel.

