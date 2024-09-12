Georgia judge tosses 2 more counts against Trump in election interference case

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 3:43 pm

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- The Fulton County judge overseeing Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has tossed out three more counts in the indictment, two of which the former president was facing.

It comes after the judge, Scott McAfee, previously threw out six counts in the indictment, three of which were against Trump.

"President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again," Trump's attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement. "The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed."

Trump still faces eight counts in the case. He originally was charged with 13.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

A Georgia court of appeals paused the case in June pending the resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

Oral arguments in that appeal are currently scheduled for Dec. 5, a month after the presidential election.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

