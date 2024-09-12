Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
Longview man given 20 years for fentanyl distribution

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm
Longview man given 20 years for fentanyl distributionLONGVIEW – Don Paul Rickman, 39 of Longview, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Rickman reportedly admitted to selling purported prescription pills that were later found to be laced with fentanyl. A person he sold to was then found dead in their bedroom from a fentanyl overdose by their mother.



News Partner
