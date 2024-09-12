Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
Highway 69 reopened after crash injured three

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm
Highway 69 reopened after crash injured threeLINDALE, Texas – US 69 in Lindale has reopened following an early morning wreck involving an 18-wheeler, tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons and a white pickup truck. It was reported by our news partner KETK that three people were injured in the crash, and that authorities are searching for surveillance footage to find the cause. Lindale Police said in a statement that parents should not be concerned about picking up their children from schools.



