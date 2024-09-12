Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
Tyler man charged with murder after fentanyl death

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm
Tyler man charged with murder after fentanyl deathSMITH COUNTY, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that Nadarius Tyreque Houston, 24 of Tyler, has been charged with murder. The victim, 23-year-old Cory Darell Long, died in a Tyler hospital due to a fentanyl overdose on April 17. Houston was arrested in April for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was then booked into the Smith County Jail. On Tuesday, authorities got an arrest affidavit for murder for Houston with a bond of $500,000. Houston, who was already in jail, had the charge added to his others.



