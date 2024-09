Tyler resident wins $2 million scratch ticket prize

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 11:52 am

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report a Tyler resident won $2 million in the Texas Lottery after visiting a local gas station. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, won the top prize ticket in the scratch game Ultimate Riches. That game offers four $2 million prizes and more than $136.1 million in total prizes. The ticket was bought at Grab A Snack at 15010 Highway 155 S. in Tyler.

