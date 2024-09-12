Patrick issues new directives to increase D.E.I. scrutiny in higher ed

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 11:47 am

AUSTIN – CBS news reports that Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has issued a second round of directives for the Texas Senate, asking lawmakers to consider legislation that could change how the state does runoff elections, prevent protestors from wearing face masks, and further eliminate any lingering D.E.I. policies that may still exist in higher education. Since the Texas Legislature only meets biennially, there’s a lot of work to be done before the start of a legislative session. In April, Patrick issued more than 50 directives, and on Tuesday he added 21 more. It includes a focused spread of items from state affairs and finance to criminal justice and education.

Of note, Patrick wants to see lawmakers “examine programs and certificates” within colleges and universities that still have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies and “expose” them as being harmful to the state’s workforce interests. “It’s a signal from the lieutenant governor that he wants the Senate to look at these institutions and see if they’re following through and complying with legislation that was passed in 2023.” Dr. Jones said. Texas House Representative Brian Harrison says he applauds Patrick’s priorities. He wants to see the legislature use taxpayer dollars wisely. “They’re they are having to spend too much of their income in taxes, and the last thing we should be doing is forcing them to subsidize things that are not only against their values, but that do not help the workforce of tomorrow and do not help strengthen the economy.” Rep. Harrison said. Rep. Harrison says it’s a real concern that colleges and universities are skirting the law entirely, or just calling D.E.I. something else, and points to universities like Texas A&M or the University of Texas at Dallas. “They might have been a little bit too broad, and some of our higher education institutes might be exploiting that instead of educating students, using those tax dollars for liberal indoctrination, and we’ve got to make sure that that’s not happening.” Rep. Harrison said.

