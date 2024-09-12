Earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm

ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) -- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Malibu, California, rocked the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock was registered in Malibu two minutes after the initial quake. A 3.4 magnitude tremor was also recorded 12 minutes after the initial one.

No significant damage was reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

