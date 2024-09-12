Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) -- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Malibu, California, rocked the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock was registered in Malibu two minutes after the initial quake. A 3.4 magnitude tremor was also recorded 12 minutes after the initial one.

No significant damage was reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC