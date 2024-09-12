Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Highway 69 in Lindale shut down after crash

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 9:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Highway 69 in Lindale shut down after crashLINDALE — Lindale authorities are asking drivers to avoid Highway 69 after a large vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers occurred near South Street. According to the Lindale ISD Police Department and our news partner KETK, a large crash happened in front of Brookshire’s and due to the severity and a fuel spill, the highway has been completely shut down. District officials said the highway is shut down from South Street to Eagle Spirit Drive.

Authorities said the vehicles involved were reportedly traveling southbound when a vehicle carrying a shipping container veered into another lane causing the tanker to overturn. The tanker spilled diesel on the highway. The highway will be closed for a few hours while officials work to clean up debris and the fuel spill.

Lindale Police Department officials told KETK all the people injured in the crash were hospitalized.

The school district said they understand some students may be tardy and due to the crash it will be excused.

“Please be patient, pray and seek alternate routes,” Lindale ISD PD said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC