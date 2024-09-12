Highway 69 in Lindale shut down after crash

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 9:24 am

LINDALE — Lindale authorities are asking drivers to avoid Highway 69 after a large vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers occurred near South Street. According to the Lindale ISD Police Department and our news partner KETK, a large crash happened in front of Brookshire’s and due to the severity and a fuel spill, the highway has been completely shut down. District officials said the highway is shut down from South Street to Eagle Spirit Drive.

Authorities said the vehicles involved were reportedly traveling southbound when a vehicle carrying a shipping container veered into another lane causing the tanker to overturn. The tanker spilled diesel on the highway. The highway will be closed for a few hours while officials work to clean up debris and the fuel spill.

Lindale Police Department officials told KETK all the people injured in the crash were hospitalized.

The school district said they understand some students may be tardy and due to the crash it will be excused.

“Please be patient, pray and seek alternate routes,” Lindale ISD PD said.

Go Back