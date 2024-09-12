City of Tyler approves $255 million budget

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 7:03 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler adopted their 2025 budget, that totals $255.9 million and lowers the tax rate, during their Wednesday meeting. According to our news partner KETK, the budget, a 6% increase from last year, addresses improved roadways and traffic flow, enhanced drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer infrastructure and redeveloping public spaces. $50 million will go to water and sewer systems upgrades, while $41.4 million will be devoted to traffic signal improvements, street reconstruction, drainage and redevelopment of the downtown square funded by half-cent sales tax revenue.

The new tax rate is lowered to $0.240085, which the city says maintains their position as having the lowest tax rate in Smith County and among Texas cities with populations above 15,000. Projected property taxes are roughly $30.5 million, making up 32% of the general revenue fund.

Tyler Water Utilities plans to commence phase three of their uniform rate structure, increasing water and sewer costs between $10.90 and $24.49 for the average TWU customer. Residential trash collection rates will increase by $0.91 monthly for the average cart. The Tyler Police Department will get $37.9 million and the fire department will get $25.8 million. Additionally, the city plans to spend $25.7 million over the next three years to revitalize downtown Tyler.

Go Back