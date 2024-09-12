The presidential debate proved that climate change is not at center of 2024 election, experts say

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 6:49 am

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sept. 10, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Climate change remains on the backburner of the 2024 election following little mention of environmental policy during the first -- and possibly only -- debate between the two presidential candidates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off for the first time on Tuesday night from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where neither candidate dedicated ample time to addressing what they would do to reduce the nation's greenhouse gas emissions and bolster the clean energy industry.

"I think what we learned last night is that climate really is not on the ballot this fall," Leah Aronowsky, a science historian at the Columbia Climate School, whose research has focused on the history of climate science and climate denialism, told ABC News.

Climate change has not taken center stage this election cycle due to other topics -- such as the economy, immigration and abortion -- but that doesn't mean that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is any less important, John Abraham, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, told ABC News.

The first mention of greenhouse gas emissions came amid Trump's claims that he "built one of the strongest economies in the history of the world." The former president accused the Biden administration of enacting policies that would destroy the domestic oil industry and cause inflation to worsen.

But, the Biden administration produced 12.9 million barrels per day in 2023, breaking the record set in 2019 at 12.3 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows.

During the debate, Harris touted the Biden administration bringing domestic gas production to "historic levels." Lena Moffitt, executive director of the environmental organization Evergreen Action, an environmental nonprofit, told ABC News the reference was likely an effort to entice a broad array of voters by promising to extend commitment to fossil fuel extraction while also building out a renewable energy industry and focusing more on electric vehicles.

Harris was also questioned during the debate on whether she has changed her "values" on whether to ban fracking.

Reliance on domestic stores of oil necessitates continued fracking, Harris said, making clear that she will not ban the technique used to extract oil and gas from underground rock formations, despite Trump's insistence that she had been against it for "12 years."

ABC News could not identify why Trump claimed Harris had been claiming for 12 years that she would ban fracking.

In 2016, while attorney general of California, Harris sued the U.S. Interior Department over its environmental assessment on the California coastline, which would have allowed fracking on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf. Since 2020, Harris has made it "very clear" that she will not ban fracking, she said during the debate.

"I was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which opened new leases on fracking," she said. "My position is that we have got to invest in diverse sources of energy so we reduce our reliance on foreign oil."

The only question explicitly about climate change came at the very end, just before the candidates' closing arguments.

When asked what she would do to fight climate change, Harris first reminded voters that Trump has described the climate crisis as a "hoax" before talking about where Americans are being hit hardest by extreme weather events: their homes.

Homeowners in states that experience extreme weather events are increasingly being denied home insurance, or premiums are "being jacked up," Harris said.

"You ask anybody who has been the victim of what that means -- in terms of losing their home, having nowhere to go," Harris said.

Appealing to homeowners was a smart move on Harris' part, Aronowsky said, adding that homeowners will take the brunt of the economic hardships of the extreme weather that is predicted to increase as global temperatures continue to rise.

"We're going to see more and more insurance companies dropping the homeowners from policies, Americans getting hit with exorbitant insurance premiums," she said. "So, it's really a looming political crisis."

Harris said that young Americans "care deeply" about climate change. It's because they've seen first-hand how climate change can affect their lives, Moffitt said.

"It is an issue that a lot of Americans really care about, especially young voters," Moffitt told ABC News.

Trump did not answer the question on climate change, instead focusing on jobs that he said are no longer in existence due to Chinese-owned auto plants being built in Mexico.

"They lost 10,000 manufacturing jobs this last month," Trump said. "It's going -- they're all leaving."

Investing in the clean energy industry will actually create more jobs, Abraham said. The U.S. now has an opportunity to participate in the green energy economy to power the country, which will create high-tech, high-paid jobs, he said.

"I think it's a real missed opportunity for Republicans," Abraham said. "If you're a fiscal conservative, you want to be part of this new energy economy and make money off it."

Clean energy employment increased by 142,000 jobs in 2023, according to a U.S. Department of Energy report released last month.

With the passing of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration has made more progress than any previous administration on environmental policy, the experts said.

But environmental advocates and policymakers will have to find a way going forward to help the public understand how climate change will affect Americans in their everyday lives, Aronowsky said.

"It's becoming clear that talking about climate as a ... standalone issue is a political dead end," she said.

