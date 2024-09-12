Harris to begin ‘more aggressive’ post-debate campaigning stage, campaign says

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 5:38 am

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during an ABC News presidential debate with former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' post-debate campaign visits to North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Thursday and Friday, respectively, represents the start of a "more aggressive" campaigning stage, her campaign said.

Harris is set to hold two rallies in North Carolina and one in Pennsylvania as part of the kickoff for her "New Way Forward Tour," which her campaign said is an effort to "capitalize on her decisive victory" against former President Donald Trump at the ABC News debate.

The campaign said that Harris had such a "commanding debate performance" that it spent Wednesday going through the footage to pinpoint moments they can use in upcoming ads in the coming days.

This phase will also see the vice president do more media engagements primarily targeting battleground states and other important constituencies, the campaign said, with local media interviews set for the coming days. She will also participate in a discussion with the National Association of Black Journalists next week.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gov. Tim Walz and Gwen Walz will each hit the road as part of the tour as well.

Emhoff will be in Arizona and Nevada on Thursday; Gov. Walz will be in Michigan on Thursday and Wisconsin on Friday; and Mrs. Walz will be in New Hampshire on Thursday.

The campaign's new tour will also feature surrogate events, including a Republicans for Harris function in Phoenix, Arizona, an HBCU student event in Savannah, Georgia, and a veterans and military families event in Columbus, Georgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back