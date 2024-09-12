Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy rips Chiefs over medical care

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 12:14 am

ByJAMISON HENSLEY

September 11, 2024, 12:39 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy ripped the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff for a lack of urgency after he suffered an eye injury in Thursday’s season opener, calling it “unacceptable” and “unprofessional.”

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said on his podcast Tuesday. “I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist … and they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room — which, to me, is unacceptable.”

The Chiefs had no comment on Van Noy’s remarks.

Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in the third quarter while rushing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The injury occurred when his helmet went under his chin strap while he was at the bottom of a pile that included Mahomes and Baltimore defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

The Ravens ruled out Van Noy about 40 minutes after he left the game with an eye injury. Van Noy described the injury as a “pretty good fracture.”

“The way it took time was super unprofessional to me, especially because there were people in there, too,” Van Noy said. “One of the doctors, or the friend of the doctor was in there double-cup fisted, styrofoam cups like everything was good and I just felt that was unprofessional.”

Van Noy pointed out how the Chiefs received an “F” for their training staff in the most recent NFL Players Association report card.

“I understand how Kansas City, the players have given that training room an F,” Van Noy said, “because with my experience, I would have probably gave them an F, too.”

Go Back