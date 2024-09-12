Today is Thursday September 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Man dies in hospital after pursuit, officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 12:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man dies in hospital after pursuit, officer-involved shootingTYLER, Texas (KETK) – Acoording to our news partner KETK, a man died after a pursuit through several East Texas counties resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Smith County. DPS reports that they started a pursuit of a stolen box truck in Forney, stretching through several East Texas counties including Rains, Wood and Smith. Troopers tried to disable the vehicle several times to no avail.

“Through his driving behavior, the suspect demonstrated an egregious and reckless disregard for other motorists, leading Troopers to reasonably believe his actions of harming a bystander were imminent,” according to a statement from DPS. “A THP Trooper discharged his firearm at the suspect’s vehicle on State Highway 31 near Tyler, ultimately ending the pursuit.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the situation as per standard procedure.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC