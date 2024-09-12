Man dies in hospital after pursuit, officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 12:05 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Acoording to our news partner KETK, a man died after a pursuit through several East Texas counties resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Smith County. DPS reports that they started a pursuit of a stolen box truck in Forney, stretching through several East Texas counties including Rains, Wood and Smith. Troopers tried to disable the vehicle several times to no avail.

“Through his driving behavior, the suspect demonstrated an egregious and reckless disregard for other motorists, leading Troopers to reasonably believe his actions of harming a bystander were imminent,” according to a statement from DPS. “A THP Trooper discharged his firearm at the suspect’s vehicle on State Highway 31 near Tyler, ultimately ending the pursuit.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the situation as per standard procedure.

