Detective reveals horrific conditions of dogs found at fighting ring

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2024 at 12:02 am

TYLER — Officials described the conditions of nearly 60 dogs that were found during the investigation of a Smith County dog fighting ring. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday the Smith County Sherriff’s Office and Animal Control Services responded to the address of 9444 CR 4136 in Tyler after receiving a call that a witness had seen a dog eating the carcass of a dead dog. When officials arrived, they reportedly found over 40 dogs in poor condition and “had reason to believe they were possibly being used to fight.” The detective on the case, Jacob Herman, said he had previously investigated reports of possible dog fighting at the address, but no dogs or evidence could be located on the property until Monday.

The detective, animal control personnel and property owner Kerry Jones walked through the property where they located several dogs in poor conditions, according to an affidavit.

“As I walked through, I observed several dogs to be locked in cages with their ribs showing and in a state of malnourishment. Many of the dogs had fresh injuries with visible blood and scars that were consistent with being fought,” Herman said. “Some appeared lethargic and unable to move. One dog in a cage had part of its bottom jaw missing and another looked to have had its nose removed possibly from a bite it sustained.”

Records indicate as the detective kept walking through the property, he saw dogs with weights around their necks used to allegedly make them stronger for fighting.

“I also noticed in plain view while checking on the dogs a treadmill fashioned in a way to keep the dogs on them to work them out. There were also two dogs located with weights around their necks actively walking on the treadmills in a shed with no ventilation or air conditioning,” Herman said.

According to the document, during a search of the property, a large wooden building was also found that appeared to be under construction. Inside, officials found it mostly empty with a rectangle area that was boxed in with walls and carpet. The carpet reportedly had dark red stains “consistent with dried blood.”

Officials ultimately recovered 59 pit bull dogs with injuries ranging from severe to minor scars consistent with fighting. The detective said dogs were kept in cages or on chains in the yard. Evidence also included three treadmills altered for dog use, two bite or break sticks used to break a dog’s bite, weighted collars and empty vials and syringes of canine medicines including tranquillizer.

Jones reportedly admitted to being the property owner and owner of the dogs to the detective but refused to answer any other questions without his lawyer present. Officials also spoke with Michael Jones, who identified himself as a co-owner of the property and brother to Kerry who confirmed all the dogs belonged to Kerry.

Kerry was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and participating in the earnings of or operations of a facility used for dog fighting. He is being held at the Smith County Jail under a combined bond of $560,000.

Michael has been arrested with cruelty to non-livestock animals and is being held at the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Smith County official gives update on conditions of almost 60 dogs seized from property

Six seriously injured dogs were rushed to Spence and White Veterinary Hospital in Tyler on Monday while the remaining dogs are under the Smith County Animal Control care.

Nicholas Pet Haven is requesting the public’s help as they work to assess the dogs and find them homes. People can donate or look into fostering on their website. The nonprofit is also posting updates on their Facebook page as they seek out fosters for the rescued dogs.

Go Back