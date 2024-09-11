Today is Wednesday September 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Michael B. Jordan to direct his remake of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 2:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jordan on the set of 'Creed III' - Amazon MGM Studios

Michael B. Jordan will not only star in and produce a remake of the stylish thriller The Thomas Crown Affair, Deadline says he'll be directing it, as well.

Jordan was already attached to star in and produce the film through his Outlier Society production company, but the trade says he'll be following his blockbuster directorial debut Creed III with the project — which, despite Amazon's ownership of MGM Studios and MBJ's deal with the company, won't be released on Prime Video, but in theaters worldwide.   

The Thomas Crown Affair was initially a 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and centered on a millionaire who steals rare paintings not for money, but for a hobby. He soon gets into a cat-and-mouse game with a beautiful and smart insurance adjuster, played by Faye Dunaway in the original. 

A 1999 remake saw Pierce Brosnan as the charming thief and Rene Russo in Dunaway's role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC