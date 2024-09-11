Pursuit in East Texas leads to officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 1:37 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report a pursuit of a box truck through Smith County turned into an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. According to officials, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS were in a pursuit through several East Texas counties including Rains, Wood and Smith that ended on Highway 31 W and FM 2661. An officer-involved shooting occurred, but details are limited at this time.

Go Back