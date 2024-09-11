Tyler man arrested for threatening child and police pursuit pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 10:35 am

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report a Tyler man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a pursuit and endangering a child, authorities said. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said at around 8 p.m. officers saw a vehicle facing oncoming traffic. Witnesses told police the driver, identified as 34-year-old Courtland Lindsay of Tyler, appeared to have a young child on his lap and talked about harming the child with what looked like a drill. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler PD initiated the pursuit and then deputies assisted. Erbaugh said Lindsay evaded officers until the pursuit ended on Loop 323 and U.S. 271. Police freed the child, who was unharmed, and they were picked up by a relative, Erbaugh said. Lindsay was charged with abandoning or endangering a child and placing them in imminent danger, evading arrest with a vehicle and marijuana possession. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.

