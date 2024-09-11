Today is Wednesday September 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Gregg County deputy hit by driver charged with DWI

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 9:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gregg County deputy hit by driver charged with DWIGREGG COUNTY — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said an intoxicated driver hit a sheriff’s deputy while he worked a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office and our news partner KETK, responders were working a one-vehicle rollover on FM 1252 around 3:45 p.m. when a eastbound Honda hit and injured a sheriff’s deputy.

“We’re relieved to report that the deputy has been treated for his injuries at a local hospital and has been released,” GCSO said. “He is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”

DPS troopers arrested the Honda driver and officials said the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and no insurance.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC