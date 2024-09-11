Gregg County deputy hit by driver charged with DWI

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 9:33 am

GREGG COUNTY — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said an intoxicated driver hit a sheriff’s deputy while he worked a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office and our news partner KETK, responders were working a one-vehicle rollover on FM 1252 around 3:45 p.m. when a eastbound Honda hit and injured a sheriff’s deputy.

“We’re relieved to report that the deputy has been treated for his injuries at a local hospital and has been released,” GCSO said. “He is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”

DPS troopers arrested the Honda driver and officials said the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and no insurance.

