UT Tyler celebrates largest enrollment in institutional history

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 8:56 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler celebrates another record-breaking enrollment year, seeing its highest total enrollment. UT Tyler’s fall 2024 preliminary enrollment as of the Sept. 9 census date is 10,541 students, which is a 7.75% increase over the previous year.

“We are energized by the growth on our campus,” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD. “I want to thank our admissions team, faculty and staff for their dedication to supporting our students, as well as our recruitment and retention initiatives.”

First-time-in-college freshmen enrollment made up 1,426 of the total preliminary enrollment, which is a 7.5% increase over the previous record year of 2022. Additionally, UT Tyler continued enhancing retention rates among graduate/professional students. Graduate enrollment saw a second consecutive year of substantial growth by 14.02%, with a preliminary enrollment of 2,765.

“We are delighted by the historic enrollment this fall, as we also saw the largest semester credit hours generated in university history,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The number of semester credit hours generated is a benchmark of overall university performance and quality.”

UT Tyler also continued to enhance its strong partnerships with high schools and higher education partners within the East Texas region.

“Thanks to the efforts across the university, The University of Texas at Tyler is a top choice for our local high school and transfer students,” said David Barron, UT Tyler vice president for enrollment management. “We are transforming the foundations of UT Tyler and setting a strong base for future growth.”

