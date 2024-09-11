Today is Wednesday September 11, 2024
Minor injuries confirmed after crash involving Tatum ISD school bus

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 8:28 am
Minor injuries confirmed after crash involving Tatum ISD school busRUSK COUNTY — Rusk County authorities said minor injuries have been reported after a crash involving a Tatum ISD school bus Wednesday morning. According to the Rusk County Emergency Management Office and our news partner KETK, shortly after 7 a.m. they were notified of a crash involving a school bus that was carrying students. “A large response was initiated and we do have confirmation from first responders on the scene of some minor injuries,” Rusk County officials said.

Tatum ISD said they have contacted immediate contacts of all that were involved. DPS is investigating the crash. If anyone has questions they are urged to contact the district at 903-947-0167 or 903-947-0161.



