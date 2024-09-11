Vehicle theft investigation leads to several arrests

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 8:57 am

PALESTINE — An investigation into a stolen vehicle in Palestine has led to multiple arrests and two people who are wanted. According to the Palestine Police Department and our news partner KETK, on Sept. 2 at approximately 3:36 p.m. officers responded to the Woodside Village Apartments at 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for recovery of a stolen vehicle. The victim had told PPD that their vehicle had been stolen from the Texas A&M University campus the night before and a tracking device in the vehicle showed that it was at the apartment complex, officials said.

According to officials, when officers arrived at the apartment they located the vehicle and three men walking from the vehicle into an apartment. PPD reported that when the officers approached the building, two of the men ran out of the apartment’s back door.

One of the men that fled was captured and identified as Tireke Billups (pictured), 19 of Palestine, and had an outstanding warrant in Palestine, police said. According to officials, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the other man who fled but officers identified other people of interest at the apartment and returned recovered the stolen vehicle.

According to PPD, after further investigation officers were able to identify the other man who fled as Hunter Shelton, 19, Shelton had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Dallas County and they obtained an additional warrant for evading arrest.

Police found in later investigation that the victim’s credit card was taken and used to make fraudulent purchases at a Palestine liquor store. Police later identified Kennedy Cheruiyot, 25, as the one who used the card to make the purchases. Officials said a warrant was obtained for Cheruiyot.

PPD said that a search warrant for the property was issued and on Tuesday they executed the search warrant, and arrested three additional people as a result of the search.

Magan Melson, 37 of Palestine, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Keithan Melson, 18 of Palestine, was arrested for possession of marijuana. Raymond Lugo Jr., 20 of Palestine, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Magan, Keithan and Raymond were all booked into the Anderson County Jail, PPD said that the investigation is ongoing and they expect additional arrests.

