The best zingers from the Harris-Trump ABC News debate

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 8:54 am

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) -- During the face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump during Tuesday's ABC News presidential debate, both candidates tried to score points by slinging barbs at each other.

Here are some of them:

Trump: “Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”

-- While Trump was trying to claim Harris supported defunding the police, she could be seen saying his statement was "not true." Despite her microphone being muted. But Trump clearly heard her. His comment was a callback to Harris' viral chiding of Mike Pence during their vice presidential debate in 2020 when she told him "Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” during one of the most viral moments of the night.

Harris: “Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people.”

-- When asked about Trump’s recent threat to prosecute those who “cheated” during the 2020 presidential election and his intimidation tactics, that was Harris' response. She added that he is “having a very difficult time processing that,” referring to his refusing to concede he lost the 2020 election.

Trump: "She's going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat."

-- Trump on how Harris' earlier policies have evolved to be similar to his.

Harris: “He talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter.”

-- Harris mocked what she said is Trump’s inability to address problems and engage in solutions and talked about topics he addresses instead in his rallies.

Trump: “Run, spot, run”

-- Trump mocked Harris’ economic plan, which he said was copied from President Joe Biden's plan, saying it’s as short as "four sentences" and summarized it as, “Run, spot, run,” despite that only being three words.

Harris: “Friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

-- When asked about Ukraine, Harris touted what her administration has done to “preserve the ability of [President Zolodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians to fight for their independence.” Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats against neighboring Poland, she asked him, “And why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

Harris: "You're not running against Joe Biden, you're running against me."

-- After Trump engaged in a series of criticisms of Biden and his handling of Ukraine, Harris was quick to point out who the current presidential candidate is.

