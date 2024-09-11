Harris campaign calls for second presidential debate, challenging Trump

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 6:30 am

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves at the end of an ABC News presidential debate with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Less than an hour after the ABC News presidential debate ended Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign called for another matchup, laying down a challenge to former President Donald Trump.

The campaign put out an email touting her performance at the debate and blasting Trump for his responses and demeanor.

The email ended with a direct question to the former president.

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” the email stated.

Trump responded personally -- in an unusual visit to the "spin room" with reporters afterward.

"They want another debate because they lost," he said. "So, we'll, you know, think about that."

Trump later appeared less inclined to participate, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity, "I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it."

“Well, I don't know," he said. "I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said, 'We want another.' That's, you know, what happens when you lose you immediately want to do a rematch.”

A second presidential debate has not been announced.

The vice presidential candidates are scheduled to debate on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back