‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer shows a family at war with each other

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2024 at 5:20 am

Netflix

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy's Monsters series.

The series, per Netflix, "explores the complex dynamics within the Menendez family, and whether the brothers were troubled individuals acting out of fear and desperation due to years of abuse, or calculating killers driven by financial gain and greed."

In one scene, Javier Bardem’s José Menendez uses the example of a dog leash with a spiked collar to explain to his son Lyle, played by Nicholas Chavez, how pain can be used to teach it how to obey.

"Some people think those collars are cruel. But I think it's the other collars that are cruel, 'cause they create dogs that misbehave," he says. "I think I didn't hit you hard enough."

Later, Kitty Menendez, portrayed by Chloë Sevigny, reveals, “I hate my kids.” She claims they’ve turned her and her husband into parasites, and even goes as far as expressing that hatred to their faces.

“I regret having you," she snaps. "I could have been a movie star like Kim Novak. And you’re what I got?”

Lyle and his brother, Erik — played by Cooper Koch — were convicted in 1996 of murdering José and Kitty.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back