Hawkins ISD Superintendent retires following DWI arrest

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm

HAWKINS – The Hawkins ISD Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent Susan Morton’s retirement on Monday following her recent arrest for driving while intoxicated, according o our news partners at KETK. Morton was arrested after a minor accident in La Marque, Texas on Aug. 23 by the La Marque Police Department. Morton was then booked into the Galveston County Jail for charges of driving while intoxicated and collision involving damage to a vehicle less than $200. The Hawkins ISD Board of Trustee’s meeting agenda for Monday night’s meeting included plans to consider Morton’s retirement and interim superintendent candidates. Board president Blake Warren shared that during the meeting they voted to hire Marc Levesque for interim superintendent.

Levesque began in the position on Tuesday and will serve until Hawkins ISD names a permanent superintendent.

“Mr. Levesque has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will smooth our transition as we search for the next superintendent of Hawkins ISD,” Warren said.

According to Warren, Levesque has 30 years of experience in public education and retired as superintendent from Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant.

“I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that we continue to provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible,” Levesque said.

Go Back