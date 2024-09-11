Two arrested in connection to dog fighting bust in Smith County

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 11:30 pm

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a dog fighting bust north of Tyler on Monday where nearly 60 dogs have been recuperated.

The sheriff’s office said at around noon on Monday the Smith County Animal Control were notified after someone found wounded dogs near a home on CR 4136. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office arrested 34-year-old Kerry Jones of Tyler and 31-year-old Michael Jones. Kerry has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and participating in the earnings of or operations of a facility used for dog fighting. He is being held at the Smith County Jail under a combined bond of $560,000.

Michael has been arrested with cruelty to non-livestock animal and is being held at the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Nicholas Pet Haven, a nonprofit, also responded to the scene where they found more than 50 dogs at the property, six of which were in critical condition. Dogs were reportedly found in cages, hot boxes and tied to treadmills.

Animal control officials said the dog fighting ring was on the property including areas where the dogs were “conditioned.” Nicholas Pet Haven said the dogs were made to run with heavy weights on a treadmill in a hot room.

The sheriff’s office said evidence found at the scene has led investigators to believe the location is part of a large-scale dog fighting operation that could extend out of East Texas.

Search warrants and seizure warrants for the property were issued, allowing officials to remove the dogs from the home and around the property. The sheriff’s office said they are working on leads and additional arrests are expected.

Nicholas Pet Haven is requesting the public’s help as they work to assess the dogs and find them homes. People can donate or look into fostering on their website.

Animal control officials said the dogs will have to go through a temperament exam to determine if they can be fostered.

Nicholas Pet Haven is asking for donors and potential fosters to reach out to help find somewhere safe for the dogs to stay. To donate, click here.

Go Back