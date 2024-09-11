Update on conditions of almost 60 seized dogs

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 11:23 pm

TYLER – On Monday, more than 50 dogs were taken in an alleged dog fighting bust, now the dogs are receiving care at a clinic in Smith County according to our news partner KETK. Six seriously injured dogs were rushed to Spence and White Veterinary Hospital in Tyler. They are some of the dozens taken from a Smith County property on Monday. These dogs suffered some of the worst abuse, and are suspected to have been used for dog fighting. They have marks visible to their faces, legs and stomachs. Some wounds were even stapled by their owners.

The almost 60 other dogs and two cats seized are being cared for by Smith County Animal Control.

“Everyone has kind of cozied in. They’re in an air-conditioned facility, so they are not in the heat and are not having to be out in the weather and stuff like that and they are for sure getting two meals a day,” Amber Green, supervisor at Smith County Animal Control, said.

The intake caused the shelter to be nearly three times their maximum capacity.

“We are full, I don’t have any other kennels to put dogs in. Even our short half kennels, we have to keep the one next to it open so we can move one dog to the next so we can clean that one,” Green said.

Dr. Spence said that none of the dogs have died and the critically wounded are recovering well and wagging their tails.

“These dogs are amazing if they have the will to be worked with. So far, all these dogs here have got the will,” Spence said.

The county will keep the dogs until the owner’s first court hearing. After the hearing, their next steps will be evaluated, so the abuse they have already been through will never happen again.

