Today is Tuesday September 10, 2024
Smith County Fire Marshal warns of increased grass-fire risk

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 5:53 pm
Smith County Fire Marshal warns of increased grass-fire riskSMITH COUNTY — Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue spoke at Commissioners Court on Tuesday warning residents of increased grass-fires. According to our news partner KETK, Hogue told the court that if Smith County doesn’t see rain in the next week there may be a need for a burn ban. From Aug. 27 to Sept. 3 there were nine grass-fires in Smith County and from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10 there were 27, Hogue reported. The Fire Marshal urged that residents be extra cautious when doing burning of any kind, and to refrain from burning on windy days.

“There is a chance of rain on Wednesday from Tropical Storm Francine, but Hogue said he is afraid it will be little or no rain with heavy winds,” Smith County officials said.

On Tuesday, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County went up to 659 from 641 the previous week, the KBDI measures forest fire risk and maxes out at 800, according to the release.



