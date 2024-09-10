Today is Tuesday September 10, 2024
ktbb logo


Hawkins ISD Superintendent retires following DWI arrest

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 2:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HAWKINS – Hawkins ISD Superintendent retires following DWI arrestThe Hawkins ISD Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent Susan Morton’s retirement on Monday following her recent arrest for driving while intoxicated, according o our news partners at KETK. Morton was arrested after a minor accident in La Marque, Texas on Aug. 23 by the La Marque Police Department. Morton was then booked into the Galveston County Jail for charges of driving while intoxicated and collision involving damage to a vehicle less than $200. The Hawkins ISD Board of Trustee’s meeting agenda for Monday night’s meeting included plans to consider Morton’s retirement and interim superintendent candidates. Board president Blake Warren shared that during the meeting they voted to hire Marc Levesque for interim superintendent.

Levesque began in the position on Tuesday and will serve until Hawkins ISD names a permanent superintendent.

“Mr. Levesque has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will smooth our transition as we search for the next superintendent of Hawkins ISD,” Warren said.

According to Warren, Levesque has 30 years of experience in public education and retired as superintendent from Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant.

“I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that we continue to provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible,” Levesque said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC