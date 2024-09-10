Bad Bunny snags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown.

For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy's love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro's nemesis in the original.

Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it's not known who he'll be playing.

Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch's 2022 action comedy Bullet Train.

Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.

