Larry David’s live tour widens to 10 new cities

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 2:03 pm

HBO/John P. Johnson

Larry David was called a "walking f****** virus" on his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, and now it seems that he's spreading.

His A Conversation with Larry David shows, which began with a pair of shows in the spring, will expand to 10 new cities.

Aside from a previously announced Sept. 20 gig at Denver's Paramount Theatre, it has just been revealed that the tour will continue with stops in Seattle, San Fransisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, before ending Dec. 5 in the Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live venue.

David mentioned the update on Instagram. Well, he wasn't really that specific, to be honest.

"So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I'm doing," LD began. "It's really nothing. It'll be a total waste of your time. There's not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do — but, you could consider bowling."

"It's not a terrible idea," he continued. "I haven't done it in about 50 years, but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon."

If bowling isn't your thing, head over to LarryDavidTour.com for more information. Tickets will be available for presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code "PRETTYGOOD"; general sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As was the case with the previous shows, a moderator will join David at each stop — although it has been revealed that NFL great Peyton Manning will join Larry at Denver's date on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back