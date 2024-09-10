How much lottery revenue goes toward schools?

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 1:37 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that people know how to play the lottery, but often don’t know where the money goes. Here’s a look at how many dollars spent on lottery tickets in Texas go toward education. The Texas Lottery has recorded financial growth since 1992, with more than $39 billion in revenue for education, veteran’s services and other state programs, according to the Texas Lottery. A portion of the lottery’s revenue is dedicated to the Foundation School Fund, which is vital for financing public education, according to the Texas Education Agency. The lottery was established with the intent of generating additional revenue for public services, particularly education and programs for veterans.

The lottery allocates just over $2 billion annually to Texas schools, which covers about five days of a typical 180-day school year. This is a decrease from over 10 days’ worth of funding more than 25 years ago, when the state lottery began operating at full capacity. Since 1992, the lottery has consistently contributed to the state’s revenue, exceeding the inflation rate. When the lottery was established, some politicians — though not all — promoted it as a significant benefit for education, even though its primary purpose was to serve as a small solution to a budget crisis. Nevertheless, the myth that the lottery would cover a substantial portion of the state’s education expenses continued to endure. How is the money distributed? The funds allocated to the Foundation School Fund play a crucial role in enhancing educational outcomes and resources, according to the TEA. The Texas Lottery’s sustained revenue growth and strategic allocation of funds not only highlight its financial health, but also the positive impact it has on the education sector. These investments are directed toward a range of services, from improving school infrastructure to supporting student programs, teacher salaries, technology enhancements and extracurricular activities.

