Is Texas is running out of water? Texas Ag Commissioner says yes

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 12:13 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told WFAA on “Inside Texas Politics” that the state is running out of water and lawmakers need to react soon. “We lose about a farm a week in Texas, but it’s 700 years before we run out of land,” Miller said. The limiting factor is water. We’re out of water, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.” Is there a solution? Texas has experienced recurring droughts over the past decade, especially in 2023, with higher temperatures and lower rainfall. The state’s semi-arid regions are particularly vulnerable to prolonged dry spells, which deplete surface water sources such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. Hotter weather also increases evaporation from water bodies, further reducing supplies.

Texas has one of the fastest-growing populations in the U.S., especially in cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Rapid urbanization increases demand for water, putting pressure on the state’s water supplies and infrastructure. Texas is a major agricultural state, with crops like cotton, rice, and livestock requiring significant amounts of water for irrigation. Additionally, the state’s oil and gas industry (including fracking) consumes large quantities of water, contributing to overall scarcity. Many regions in Texas rely on groundwater for drinking water, irrigation, and industrial uses. Aquifers are being overdrawn faster than they can be replenished, leading to long-term depletion. Texas’ water infrastructure, such as dams, pipelines, and reservoirs, is aging and often not equipped to handle modern water management challenges. Leakage and inefficiencies exacerbate the problem. These factors are converging to create a situation where Texas’ water resources are increasingly strained, raising concerns for future water availability.

Go Back