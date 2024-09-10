Today is Tuesday September 10, 2024
ktbb logo


Lacey Chabert’s daughter asks why people keep trying to make “fetch” happen

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 11:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lacey Chabert's Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners, will forever be tied to the word "fetch," and apparently so is the actress. 

The star explained to Today on Monday that the word — and the diss that followed, "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" — follows her everywhere in real life, to the apparent confusion of her now-8-year-old daughter, Julia.

"When she was younger ... she was like, 'What's "fetch," why does everyone say that to you?'"

Chabert added, "And she asked me a couple years ago, she goes, 'Mom, do other people watch those movies that you make?' And I was like, 'Yes, baby, they're not just for you.'"

Chabert did not appear in the recent Mean Girls musical movie, reportedly because of scheduling conflicts, but she did reprise her role in 2023, in a Walmart Black Friday commercial, along with her fellow "Plastics" of a certain age, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC